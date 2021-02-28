Two Cape Town cops shot dead, guns stolen

A police sergeant and a constable were murdered while patrolling in Bloekombos, Cape Town, Western Cape police have said.



The incident happened early on Sunday morning.

"The members were on patrol in Phumla Street in Bloekombos at around 01:25 when their vehicle came under fire in an apparent ambush. Both members were killed on the scene and robbed of their official firearms," said police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile mobilised various police units to hunt for the killers. The Hawks have also been roped in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, added Traut.

The identities of the sergeant and the constable will be released at a later stage.