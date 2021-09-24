1h ago

Two Cape Town establishments make World's Best Restaurants list

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
FYN chef Peter Tempelhoff and team. (Supplied by restaurant)
  • Two South African restaurants have been recognised on the world stage.
  • The one is a new entry on the World's Best Restaurants list.
  • A panel of more than 1 000 experts work through an audited assessment and voting process to produce the list.

Two Cape Town restaurants have been recognised on the world stage, amid a struggle by the hospitality industry to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Peter Tempelhoff's FYN restaurant in Parliament Street in the CBD placed 92nd on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 50-100 list as a new entry, just three years after opening.

La Colombe, situated in Constantia, also made a return to the list, coming in at position 81.

"When you consider how many restaurants there are in the world, it truly is a big deal," said Tempelhoff.

"I hope this will prove to be a catalyst to reignite conversations about food and get people out and eating in Cape Town restaurants again."

A panel of more than 1 000 experts work through an audited assessment and voting process to produce an updated list each year.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants website says diners at FYN experience South African spirit harnessed by contemporary Japanese techniques.

"Integrated into the dining room, Peter Tempelhoff's kitchen produces petite bento-boxed canapés and a tasting menu overflowing with flavour," it states.

Tempelhoff said they were offering something "very different from the norm, and other South African restaurants".

We've been incredibly well supported by the locals. We've made a point not to prioritise tourists. And they in turn have got us through this pandemic with minimal tourism.


La Colombe said receiving this recognition during such a difficult time for the industry meant a lot.

"As always, we wouldn't exist without the support of every diner who walks through our doors – and, of course, the global industry who acknowledges the work and creativity our team delivers. We appreciate you more than you could ever realise," it said.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards will be hosted in Antwerp, Belgium, on 5 October.

