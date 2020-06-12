Two Cape Town labour dept offices close after employees test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 cases have resulted in the closing of the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices of the department of employment and labour until next Wednesday.

This comes after the Cape Town and Vredenburg labour centres were closed due to Covid-19, but have since reopened.

The department recommends using online services for the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices in the meantime.

Covid-19 cases have led to the closure of the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices of the department of employment and labour until Wednesday, 17 June.

Self-isolate

"The labour centre has been closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and for the office to be decontaminated," a statement said on Friday.

The closure comes days after the offices reopened to serve the public directly after lockdown regulations were eased.

Chief director of provincial operations, Mawele Ntamo said the employees would self-isolate and be counselled.

Thobile Lamati, director-general of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he said.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans