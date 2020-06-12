2h ago

add bookmark

Two Cape Town labour dept offices close after employees test positive for Covid-19

More government departments have closed because of Covid-19.
More government departments have closed because of Covid-19.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
  • Covid-19 cases have resulted in the closing of the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices of the department of employment and labour until next Wednesday.
  • This comes after the Cape Town and Vredenburg labour centres were closed due to Covid-19, but have since reopened. 
  • The department recommends using online services for the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices in the meantime.

READ | Private hospitals will take Covid-19 patients from public sector, even at a financial loss

Covid-19 cases have led to the closure of the Mitchells Plain and Nyanga offices of the department of employment and labour until Wednesday, 17 June. 

Self-isolate

"The labour centre has been closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and for the office to be decontaminated," a statement said on Friday.

The closure comes days after the offices reopened to serve the public directly after lockdown regulations were eased. 

Chief director of provincial operations, Mawele Ntamo said the employees would self-isolate and be counselled. 

Thobile Lamati, director-general of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount. 

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he said.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Related Links
Covid-19: Tshwane clinic closed after two staff members test positive
Covid-19: Pretoria Magistrate's Court and SA Air Force headquarters temporarily closed
Deccan Road Primary closes again after Covid-19 case
Read more on:
department of labourcape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7624 votes
Cricket
12% - 2195 votes
Soccer
24% - 4312 votes
Golf
7% - 1282 votes
Other
15% - 2793 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

37m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.09
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+1.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.21)
Gold
1733.76
(+0.40)
Silver
17.48
(-0.68)
Platinum
809.62
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1932.57
(+1.97)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo