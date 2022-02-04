Two Cape Town pupils receive awards for completing matric 'in the face of tremendous hardship'

Two matrics were honoured for completing their schooling, despite challenges.

Jason Filander was recognised for overcoming mental health issues.

Celise Rix achieved six distinctions, even though in a wheelchair.

"If my mom was here today, she would be shouting, 'My child! My child!'. But even though she's not here, I can still feel her spirit."



There's the glimmer of a tear in Jason Filander's eye when he talks about not being able to share the honour of an award with his mother, who passed away in 2020.

Filander received a Ministerial Award at the Western Cape Department of Education's National Senior Certificate Awards Ceremony.

It's a bitter-sweet moment, acknowledging how far he's come in dealing with his loss.

"I lost my mom to kidney failure. Both her kidneys weren't working. She was on dialysis, and they couldn't do anything for her. That was the year I grew up and I became a man. I had to become independent," he says.

Filander, who attends Scottsdene High School, was handed the award for overcoming mental health challenges to complete his matric in 2021.

In awarding Filander, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said he had "travelled a tough road to matric", having struggled with difficult home circumstances, bullying and long-term mental health issues.

"On three occasions, his condition was serious enough for him to try to commit suicide. Thankfully, he was not successful, and after his school became aware of the situation, his principal helped him get the help he needed. This speaks volumes for the role that schools play in supporting our learners during difficult times," said Schäfer.

Despite his grief, Filander was able to draw strength and inspiration from his mother's life.

"Sometimes, I would feel very low, I didn't really see a way out. I lived for my mom, but when she was gone I had to live for myself," he said.

"I changed my mindset. I started living like her. She was a happy woman, even though she was in pain. I started looking at life in that way and I realised that life is beautiful."





Filander achieved a Bachelor's pass, with a distinction in History, and now hopes to study teaching.

He encouraged other learners to speak up and ask for help.

"You don't have to suffer in silence. There are people around you willing to help. There is a way out and life is beautiful," he said.

The award aims to recognise pupils who achieve excellent academic results "in the face of tremendous hardship, ill-health and personal obstacles", said Schäfer.

The two recipients of the award will each receive R10 000 and a certificate.

A second Ministerial Award was given to Hoërskool Bellville's Celise Rix.

Rix "has had to overcome adversity, almost from birth", said Schäfer.

"At just two years old, a mass was discovered on her spine, which could not be removed, and multiple operations were required to try and manage the condition. She has had to learn to walk three times: at 11 months, then again after her first spinal surgery, and once again at the age of four, after further operations," said Schäfer.

Due to the pressure on her spinal cord, Rix began using a wheelchair from the age of five. She is only able to move her head and arms, and makes use of a computer to write and complete her schoolwork.

She started her education with home-schooling, but has been in classes since Grade 2.

"I'm very honoured to receive the award. It has been difficult, but I try to remain positive, do my best and work hard," said Rix.

Rix achieved six distinctions, and will be studying psychology, online, through Arden University.

"Despite [her] overwhelming physical challenges, her school reports that she has been an outstanding student, with impeccable character and a positive outlook on life. She has been involved in a range of school activities, from editing the school newspaper to participating in international choir competitions.

"She has a love for art, with her artworks following themes of physical and emotional growth and healing. They are truly beautiful," said Schäfer.