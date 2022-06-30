22m ago

add bookmark

Two charged for allegedly failing to disclose a R45m PPE tender payment

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Suzan Pheladi Raphela and Sibusiso Sanele Mhlongo have been accused of defrauding the SA Revenue Service. 
  • It is alleged they failed to disclose a R45 million payment made by the police. 
  • This payment was for a personal protective equipment tender they were awarded. 

Two people have appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for alleged tax evasion of more than R10 million after scoring a R45 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender from the police at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSR Solutions (Pty) Ltd director Suzan Pheladi Raphela, 32, and SA Business Accountant and Associates director Sibusiso Sanele Mhlongo, 29, briefly appeared in court on Thursday after being served with a summons.

Raphela and Mhlongo have been charged with four counts of fraud related to the more than R10 million tax evasion, six counts of non-submission of tax returns and one count of non-registration of VAT.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), both accused, including their companies, allegedly defrauded SARS after PSR Solutions was awarded a PPE tender from the police.  

READ | Covid-19: So, what do we do with all of our masks now that they are no longer required?

"It is alleged that at the time PSR Solutions received the tender from SAPS, the company was not registered as a VAT vendor," NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

"However, when the company eventually registered as a VAT vendor in June 2020, it failed to disclose the R45 million payment received from SAPS, and therefore did not return its tax value."

The company allegedly only declared the VAT amount on the R45 million after being notified by SARS of an audit being conducted.

"They fraudulently claimed R4.4 million with the assistance of SA Business Accountant and Associates, a company that completed tax returns on behalf of PSR Solutions without valid supporting documents," Mahanjana added.

The case has been postponed to 3 August for disclosure of the docket, which indicates investigations into it have been finalised.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcoronaviruscrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5636 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107228 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5051 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

4h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,812.22
-0.3%
Silver
20.47
-1.3%
Palladium
1,903.50
-3.1%
Platinum
908.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,288
-2.1%
All Share
66,418
-2.0%
Resource 10
64,182
-2.4%
Industrial 25
79,492
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,725
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

4h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

7h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

8h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

8h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo