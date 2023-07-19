Two children among five people killed in Cape Town fire

Five people have died in an early morning fire in Kleinvlei, Cape Town.

Three more people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burn wounds.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Two children, two men and one woman died in a fire in Kleinvlei, Cape Town, early on Wednesday morning.



Another three people – one adult and two children – were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burn wounds.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Belladonna Street just after 01:00.

Crews from Mfuleni, Kuilsriver, Strand and Belhar were dispatched to the scene, where they found formal and informal dwellings alight.

"Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that partially damaged the formal dwelling and destroyed three informal structures," Carelse said.

The three adults and two minors were declared dead on the scene.

"The cause of this fire is unknown, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," Carelse added.

Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum chairperson Hubert Kemp told News24 that a candle lit during load shedding caused the blaze.

"Unfortunately, the candle was left unattended to which is very sad," Kemp said.

Western Cape police have been approached for comment. Their comment will be added once received.