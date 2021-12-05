Two children, aged 6 and 3, die in Cape Town house fire

Two children, aged six and three, died in a house fire in Wallacedene, Cape Town on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house after midnight, where backyard structures also caught alight.

READ | Couple burns to death after fire breaks out at Cape Town informal settlement

The fire was fanned by strong winds, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"Community members reported that not everyone was accounted for and when the premises were searched, the bodies of the children were found. One dwelling was partially damaged and several informal structures were completely destroyed."

The six-year-old girl and the boy, aged three, had suffered serious burn wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

A police investigation is under way.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.