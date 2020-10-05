1h ago

Two children among 7 wounded in gang-related shooting in Philippi

Riaan Grobler
One person was killed and seven wounded in a gang shooting on Saturday.
iStock

Philippi police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases following a shooting by unknown gunmen at Galilee Court in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, a 28-year-old man was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Seven other people – including a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy – were wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital.

The motive for the shooting was believed to be gang related, Potelwa said.

