Two children among 7 wounded in gang-related shooting in Philippi

Philippi police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases following a shooting by unknown gunmen at Galilee Court in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, a 28-year-old man was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Seven other people – including a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy – were wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital.

The motive for the shooting was believed to be gang related, Potelwa said.

