Two children and their grandmother burnt to death in their home in KZN

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Two children and their grandmother died in a fire that engulfed their home in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. 
  • According to KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, the victims sustained severe burn wounds. 
  • The cause of the fire was unconfirmed at this stage, but it's suspected that it "could have been caused by a candle". 

Two children and their grandmother were burnt to death after their home was engulfed in flames in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. 

The incident took place on Friday night. 

According to KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, the victims sustained severe burn wounds. 

"Two children together with their grandmother perished from the severe burns they suffered as a result of the fire which engulfed their home. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage, but it is suspected that it could have been caused by a candle," said Hlomuka. 

Hlomuka extended condolences to the grieving family. 

Hlomuka also dispatched his department's disaster management teams to KwaNongoma to provide immediate relief to the family and to investigate the possible causes of the fire. 

KwaZulu-Natal residents were urged to be cautious of the dangers posed by burning candles, especially when they were left unattended.
