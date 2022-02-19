Two cops among 6 arrested after Hawks bust syndicate linked to series of armed robberies in Gauteng

Six people, including two police officers, were arrested during a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday.

The group were allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies in Gauteng.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of a stolen car and police impersonation.

Two police officers from the crime intelligence unit were among six people arrested following a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said a multi-disciplinary team swiftly acted on information received about a syndicate allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies in Gauteng that was planning an armed robbery in Pretoria.

"The joint law enforcement team members were strategically placed and a convoy of vehicles with false registrations matching the description were spotted in Hatfield.

"Upon noticing the police presence, the suspected vehicles dispersed in different directions and a chase ensued," Nkwalase said.

He said two suspects driving in a VW Caddy were stopped and arrested in Silverton on Pretoria Street near a petrol station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Caddy was reported stolen in Pretoria West in October 2021.

"Meanwhile, another team followed a Volkswagen GTI Golf 7 that drove in high speed to evade arrest. When the police tried stopping them on Alwyn Road in Nellmapius, they allegedly shot at the police who returned fire.

"A police constable attached to Gauteng crime intelligence was arrested along with two other occupants in the vehicle.

"One of the suspects, a civilian wearing full police uniform sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he is under police guard," Nkwalase said.

He said an illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered from the trio and seized for further investigation.

The group was also found in possession of fake Hawks regalia.

A second constable, also from crime intelligence, was later linked to the syndicate and arrested, Nkwalase said.

He said the female officer was found in possession of a Nissan X-Trail from crime intelligence fitted with a false registration.

The six suspects aged between 27 and 42 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"More arrests are imminent as [the] investigation is ongoing."

