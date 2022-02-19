41m ago

add bookmark

Two cops among 6 arrested after Hawks bust syndicate linked to series of armed robberies in Gauteng

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six people, including two police officers attached to Crime Intelligence were arrested during a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday.
Six people, including two police officers attached to Crime Intelligence were arrested during a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday.
Hawks
  • Six people, including two police officers, were arrested during a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday.
  • The group were allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies in Gauteng. 
  • They face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of a stolen car and police impersonation.

Two police officers from the crime intelligence unit were among six people arrested following a sting operation in Pretoria on Saturday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said a multi-disciplinary team swiftly acted on information received about a syndicate allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies in Gauteng that was planning an armed robbery in Pretoria.

"The joint law enforcement team members were strategically placed and a convoy of vehicles with false registrations matching the description were spotted in Hatfield.

"Upon noticing the police presence, the suspected vehicles dispersed in different directions and a chase ensued," Nkwalase said.

He said two suspects driving in a VW Caddy were stopped and arrested in Silverton on Pretoria Street near a petrol station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Caddy was reported stolen in Pretoria West in October 2021.

"Meanwhile, another team followed a Volkswagen GTI Golf 7 that drove in high speed to evade arrest. When the police tried stopping them on Alwyn Road in Nellmapius, they allegedly shot at the police who returned fire.

"A police constable attached to Gauteng crime intelligence was arrested along with two other occupants in the vehicle.

"One of the suspects, a civilian wearing full police uniform sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he is under police guard," Nkwalase said.

ALSO READ | One shot dead, 5 wounded after gunmen open fire at tavern in Ficksburg

He said an illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered from the trio and seized for further investigation.

The group was also found in possession of fake Hawks regalia.

A second constable, also from crime intelligence, was later linked to the syndicate and arrested, Nkwalase said.

He said the female officer was found in possession of a Nissan X-Trail from crime intelligence fitted with a false registration.

The six suspects aged between 27 and 42 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen car and police impersonation.

"More arrests are imminent as [the] investigation is ongoing."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkspretoriagautengcrime
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
14% - 385 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
24% - 684 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 1772 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,897.89
0.0%
Silver
23.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,348.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,070.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
69,650
+0.4%
All Share
76,368
+0.3%
Resource 10
79,236
+1.6%
Industrial 25
91,405
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,090
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo