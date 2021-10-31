Two dead in a massive fire along fuel pipeline in Durban

Two people died in a fire that erupted along a fuel pipeline in Jacobs, Durban.

The massive blaze started on Sunday at around 03:00.

Emergency services evacuated people from the area.

Two people died in a massive fire in Jacobs, Durban, on Sunday.

The area engulfed by the blaze is along a fuel pipeline on Horseshoe Road.

"ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that EMRS and eThekwini Fire Department were already on the scene and fighting the blaze. The fire started at around 03:00. Huge smoke could be seen from a distance. So far, two people died in the incident. We have no reports of any injuries," said ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The area destroyed by the fire has business buildings and an informal settlement.

The fire was brought under control hours later, and evacuations commenced.

According to Jamieson, there were allegations that people were tampering with the fuel line but the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Local security company Security Force said several people suffered smoke inhalation.

"The immediate area surrounding the blaze has been evacuated as a fuel line is believed to be on fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by SAPS and emergency services."