Two dead in shooting after 'massive argument' at Cape Town estate

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
Two were killed at a Cape Town estate.
YorVen, Gallo Images, Getty Images
  • Two people were found dead at a property in Newlands Crescent, Stellendale on Sunday night.
  • The incident is believed to have been a domestic violence dispute.
  • Police are also probing two double murders reported in Mfuleni and Langa over the weekend.

Two people were shot dead in a security estate in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Sunday night.

The bodies of a man and 36-year-old woman were found at the property in Newlands Crescent, Stellendale in Kuils River, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed to News24.

"Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," he said.

According to Twigg, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

News24 understands that a "massive argument" was heard by neighbours, who alerted the complex security.

It is believed that when an officer arrived, the woman's nine-year-old son ran out and was taken to a safe place before the official returned and heard multiple shot being fired.

READ | Ministers held hostage: 'We did not feel that our lives were in danger' - Thandi Modise

The woman and her child are understood to be the occupants of the property.

Twigg said a murder case was opened.

Meanwhile police were also probing two double murders in Mfuleni and Langa on Saturday night.

Among the victims in the separate incidents was an off-duty police officer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said three people were shot in a house robbery in Melani Street, Driftsands in Mfuleni around 20:25, after three armed suspects gained access to the residence.

Wound

"[A] male and one of the [two] females succumbed to death while the other one sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's silver Peugeot with their cellphones," he said.

"Ten minutes later, around 20:45, two men were shot and killed in a taxi in Jungle Walk, Langa, when unknown suspects opened fire on them. Two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped the attack unharmed."

Traut said one of the victims was identified as a 28-year-old constable stationed at Delft police station who was off duty at the time.

'The motive for the attack on the victims is yet to be determined."

On Monday police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said no arrests have yet been made.

"Our detectives are following up on all leads."

