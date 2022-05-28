1h ago

add bookmark

Two dead, two injured as gunmen storm Limpopo hairdressing salon

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image.
File image.
iStock

Two men were arrested for allegedly storming a hairdressing salon and opening fire on the owner and patrons.

Two people died and two others were injured.

The gunmen allegedly entered the salon, next to Masingita Mall in Giyani, at around 19:30 on Friday night.

One man produced a pistol and shot the salon owner, the owner's two companions and a customer, said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

READ | Suspected robber shot, another arrested after high-speed chase with cops on Joburg highway

"The hairdresser died instantly and one of his companions fled into the nearby bushes after he was shot. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The body of the victim who fled into the bushes was found this morning after he apparently collapsed and succumbed to the injuries," said Mojapelo.

The deceased were identified as Andrew Makhubele, 32, and Herman Baloyi, 33.

The two alleged perpetrators, aged 37 and 43, were arrested on Saturday at Mapayeni village. One of the arrested men is a security guard, added Mojapelo.


A firearm, believed to be the one that was used in the attack, was also recovered.

"The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding police investigation. The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon," said Mojapelo.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4045 votes
No
53% - 4498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo