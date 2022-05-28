Two dead, two injured as gunmen storm Limpopo hairdressing salon

Two men were arrested for allegedly storming a hairdressing salon and opening fire on the owner and patrons.

Two people died and two others were injured.

The gunmen allegedly entered the salon, next to Masingita Mall in Giyani, at around 19:30 on Friday night.

One man produced a pistol and shot the salon owner, the owner's two companions and a customer, said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The hairdresser died instantly and one of his companions fled into the nearby bushes after he was shot. The other two victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The body of the victim who fled into the bushes was found this morning after he apparently collapsed and succumbed to the injuries," said Mojapelo.

The deceased were identified as Andrew Makhubele, 32, and Herman Baloyi, 33.

The two alleged perpetrators, aged 37 and 43, were arrested on Saturday at Mapayeni village. One of the arrested men is a security guard, added Mojapelo.





A firearm, believed to be the one that was used in the attack, was also recovered.

"The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding police investigation. The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon," said Mojapelo.