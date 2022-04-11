Two dead, two missing as heavy downpours wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal

Two people have died, while two others are missing, following heavy downpours over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Efforts to evacuate residents into community halls in high-risk areas such as KwaDabeka and Inanda in eThekwini are underway.

Medi Response said it rescued a woman from a residential building in Umdloti on Monday night.

Heavy downpours over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday left two people dead, while two others were still missing. Several roads were also flooded.

Provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka, confirmed that floods had claimed the lives of two people, one in eThekwini Metro ward 47 in KwaMashu and the other in ward 87 in uMlazi.

Hlomuka said two others were missing after their car was swept away by floods in Molweni.



"Since yesterday (Sunday), disaster management teams have been responding to incidents such as mudslides, structural collapses and flooded roads," Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka said efforts to evacuate residents into community halls in high-risk areas such as KwaDabeka and Inanda in eThekwini were underway.

"Residents are urged to follow instructions given by disaster officials and law enforcement in response to the incidents that have been caused by inclement weather conditions.

"Disaster management teams continue to monitor low river crossings in the Ray Nkonyeni, Umzumbe and Umdoni municipalities. Residents who are directed to evacuate their properties are urged to follow instructions given to them by disaster management officials," Hlomuka said.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City's disaster management unit was on high alert after several roads were flooded due to rising water levels.



Mayisela said the water level in the river between Mega City in uMlazi and Lamontville was rising and communities along the river were urged to relocate.

Mayisela said rivers in Amawoti and Quarry Heights were also overflowing and residents were also advised to move.

Stapleton Road in Pinetown was also flooded and motorists were encouraged to avoid it.

The Amanzimtoti area had also been flooded and the City's roads and stormwater teams were in the area unblocking drains to minimise flooding, Mayisela said.



"The inclement weather has also impacted infrastructure with several areas experiencing power outages," Mayisela said.

Medi Response said its search and rescue personnel, together with other services, had an "extremely busy day" responding to various flood-related incidents.

"Ranging from motor vehicle accidents to vehicles washed off of crossings and persons trapped in trees, the unit has had their hands full and continue to respond to requests for help.

"We urge our followers to stay indoors during periods of downpours, to switch on their headlights if driving, increase following distances and reduce speed."

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said teams had to rescue a woman from a residential building in Umdloti on Monday night after it "became seemingly compromised owing to severe water run-off and undermining of foundations".



"An order to evacuate the building was given and residents left the area. She was safely brought to ground level and removed from the building," Herbst said.

