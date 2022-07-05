8m ago

Two drown after father throws toddler into river and jumps in himself

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
A man and his toddler drowned in a river in the Free State.
PHOTO: Lethiwe Makhanya

A man and his toddler drowned in a Free State river after he threw the child into the water and then jumped in himself.

It is believed that Bafana Radebe, 25, had an argument with the child's mother on Saturday and that he tried to strangle her, prompting her to go report him to the police, according to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said:

She started walking to the police station in Warden to report him, but he followed them. He finally caught them near Cornelius River, before crossing over the bridge. He again tried to strangle and throw her inside the river but failed as she managed to escape, [leaving] him with the toddler.

A community member saw him throw the child, three-year-old Motivation Radebe, into the river and then jump in himself.

"The matter was reported to the police [after] which [the] Sasolburg K9 Search and Rescue Unit was summoned to the scene. They contacted [the] Welkom Diving Unit for support, which came on Sunday morning and successfully retrieved the two bodies, which were positively identified by both families," Mophiring added.

