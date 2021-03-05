1h ago

Two Durban game rangers killed in shooting

Nicole McCain
Gallo Images

Two municipal game rangers have been shot and killed in Chatsworth, Durban.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said preliminary investigations indicate the two municipal game rangers were shot dead at the Silverglen Nature Reserve on Thursday.

"The two employees… died [in] a hail of bullets while sitting in a patrol vehicle. The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage and the police are still investigating," Kaunda said.

Kaunda has called on the police to speed up the investigation so that those responsible for the murders are apprehended.

READ | Four youths shot dead in East London, fifth person hospitalised

"We condemn the ambush attack on our game rangers who were on duty patrolling the nature reserve. Killings of this nature are not common in our natural resources and we have instructed officials to intensify safety and security in all our nature reserves. We also want to urge members of the community to come forward with any information that might lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators," Kaunda said.

The mayor conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

