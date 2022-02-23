Two Eastern Cape boys, aged 11 and 12, drown in Swartkops River

The bodies of two boys were found in the Swartkops River in Kariega in the Eastern Cape.

Police divers retrieved the bodies of Jerome Cowie, 11, and Corné Boesak, 12, on Tuesday morning.

"On Sunday, a group of six boys went swimming in the Swartkops River, close to Taylor Street in Kariega. The group attempted to swim across the river when two of the children allegedly got tired while they were in the middle of the river," police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

READ | One drowned, another missing at Durban beaches

One friend went to assist the boys, but they disappeared underwater.

"The group left the river and only after the parents started enquiring about the whereabouts of the two missing children, were they informed, by the other children, [about] what had happened," Swart said.

Police are urging parents to ensure that there is adult supervision when children go to rivers to swim.

Boesak attended Seagull Primary School in Kariega. In a social media post, the school said pupils and teachers "will forever cling on to the warm moments they had with him".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.