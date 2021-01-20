Two Eastern Cape policewomen murdered over the weekend

Qhasa Police station branch commander Warrant Officer Noxolo Nancy Mesilane, 41, was discovered on Friday hanging from a roof with both hands tied at the back.

Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala, 53, was shot and killed on Sunday during a scuffle with a suspect.

Somacala's suspected killer also died during the scuffle.

Eastern Cape policewoman Warrant Officer Noxolo Nancy Mesilane, 41, was found hanging from a roof of a home with both hands tied at the back on Friday, police announced on Wednesday.

A high-ranking police source revealed that Mesilane was allegedly murdered by her lover, but police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said an on-going investigation would reveal if the allegation was true.

Mesilane, a branch commander at Qhasa Police Station, was one of two police officers murdered over the weekend.

Tsolo visual policing unit member, Nomaxabiso Somacala, 53, was shot and killed during a scuffle with a suspect on Sunday.

Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile, on behalf of police management, sent his condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the two police officers.

Kinana said Somacala had responded to a reported complaint of a suspect who had been recklessly pointing a firearm.

“When the Warrant Officer arrived at the scene, the suspect continued wielding his firearm and a scuffle ensued which led to the member, who had 30 years of police service at the time, being fatally shot. During the scuffle, the suspect was also fatally wounded," said Kinana.

Kinana said the suspect's firearm was found lying next to him and it was taken for ballistics testing to determine whether it had been used in the commission of other violent crimes.

Kinana added that investigations were underway to establish the circumstances leading to the death of Somacala and Mesilane.

Eastern Cape SAPS management condemned the attack of on-duty police officials and sent condolences to the members' families.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the two deceased members who gave their unreserved service to this century old organisation. We are very sad to be losing two members at such a short time. As the police service, we will do our best to assist both families during this moment of darkness," said Patekile.

"We will always remember them for their dedication and loyalty to this service as well as their long untainted service to the end," said Patekile.

