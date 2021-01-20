1h ago

add bookmark

Two Eastern Cape policewomen murdered over the weekend

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Qhasa Police station branch commander Warrant Officer Noxolo Nancy Mesilane, 41, was discovered on Friday hanging from a roof with both hands tied at the back.
  • Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala, 53, was shot and killed on Sunday during a scuffle with a suspect. 
  • Somacala's suspected killer also died during the scuffle.   

Eastern Cape policewoman Warrant Officer Noxolo Nancy Mesilane, 41, was found hanging from a roof of a home with both hands tied at the back on Friday, police announced on Wednesday.

A high-ranking police source revealed that Mesilane was allegedly murdered by her lover, but police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said an on-going investigation would reveal if the allegation was true. 

Mesilane, a branch commander at Qhasa Police Station, was one of two police officers murdered over the weekend.

Tsolo visual policing unit member, Nomaxabiso Somacala, 53, was shot and killed during a scuffle with a suspect on Sunday.   

Eastern Cape acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile, on behalf of police management, sent his condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the two police officers.  

ALSO READ | Fifth accused in murder of former Eastern Cape police commissioner's wife abandons bail

Kinana said Somacala had responded to a reported complaint of a suspect who had been recklessly pointing a firearm.

“When the Warrant Officer arrived at the scene, the suspect continued wielding his firearm and a scuffle ensued which led to the member, who had 30 years of police service at the time, being fatally shot. During the scuffle, the suspect was also fatally wounded," said Kinana.  

Kinana said the suspect's firearm was found lying next to him and it was taken for ballistics testing to determine whether it had been used in the commission of other violent crimes.

Kinana added that investigations were underway to establish the circumstances leading to the death of Somacala and Mesilane.

Eastern Cape SAPS management condemned the attack of on-duty police officials and sent condolences to the members' families.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the two deceased members who gave their unreserved service to this century old organisation. We are very sad to be losing two members at such a short time. As the police service, we will do our best to assist both families during this moment of darkness," said Patekile.

"We will always remember them for their dedication and loyalty to this service as well as their long untainted service to the end," said Patekile.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsport elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8721 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7142 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 663 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.57)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(+0.84)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.27)
Gold
1863.84
(+1.26)
Silver
25.65
(+1.74)
Platinum
1105.50
(+2.16)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2399.00
(+2.06)
All Share
64108.51
(+0.79)
Top 40
58857.76
(+0.85)
Financial 15
11997.84
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
85626.27
(+0.66)
Resource 10
63102.03
(+1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo