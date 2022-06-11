48m ago

Two Egyptian student pilots rescued after kidnapping ordeal, two people arrested in Gauteng

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Fadi Said Elhadi Mohamed Hamoud (31) and Muwmin Hitham Kamel Gaber (19).
Two Egyptian student pilots were rescued on Friday, after they were kidnapped almost a month ago at a club in Germiston.

The men were student pilots at a flying school in Vereeniging and were kidnapped on 14 May at a club in Primrose, Germiston, according to police.

"Their rented vehicle was found abandoned along the R59 road and the suspects reportedly demanded a ransom for the safe release of the victims," police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

On Friday, the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team rescued the men, aged 19 and 35, Mathe added.

No details were available at the time of publication.

In addition, two alleged kidnappers were arrested and they are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Monday.


