Two Free State men arrested for allegedly killing their mothers

Free State police have strongly condemned the killing of two elderly women in two separate incidents.

The two women were both allegedly killed by their respective biological sons.

In one incident, one allegedly killed his mother after she refused to give him money.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their elderly mothers in the Free State.



The first incident took place on Friday after police received a complaint of a murder in Kagisanong, Bloemfontein, at about 07:00.

When they arrived at the house they were led to a room where a 65-year-old woman's lifeless body was laying.

"The victim had multiple stab wounds on the head and body," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said.

The woman's brother, who called the police, told officers the victim's son alleged attacked his mother after she refused to give him money for drugs.

"The suspect got angry, went out of the house, came back with a piece of iron and stabbed the deceased with it several times. When he was done, he turned to the complainant and also stabbed him in the chest," added Covane.

The uncle survived the attack but he could not get help as the younger man had locked them in the room after allegedly stabbing them. They received help the following morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the uncle was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital.

The 28-year-old suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday where he faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile in an unrelated matter, a 42-year-old man will appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate's Court on Monday to apply for bail after he was charged with the murder of his 71-year-old mother.

Covane said he allegedly strangled his mother to death in E-Section, Botshabelo, on 7 August at about 10:15.

Police added the suspect had a history of substance abuse.



