Two Free State traffic officers arrested in connection with R1 400 bribe

Lwandile Bhengu
Traffic officer at a road block.
Traffic officer at a road block.
Safely Home by Western Cape Government

A Free State traffic officer has been arrested after allegedly asking for a R1 400 bribe from a motorist. 

The 50-year-old woman was arrested by the Hawks on Monday after the motorist's car was impounded last Thursday.

"She allegedly stated that the victim, who is a foreign national, needed to produce his passport and gratification of R1 400 in order for the vehicle to be released. The victim left the scene and sought assistance from his supervisor, who then alerted the local police about the ordeal," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo. 

During the investigation, it was discovered that the money had been received by another traffic officer who then released the vehicle. The officer, Letebele Rampai, was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

"Further investigations were conducted, and the Hawks members found several drivers licences inside the vehicle of the 50-year-old traffic official, which led to her arrest," said Singo. 

The officer is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

