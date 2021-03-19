1h ago

Two Gauteng cops among 6 people arrested for kidnapping, extortion

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Two Gauteng police officers are among six people the Hawks have arrested for allegedly kidnapping someone and demanding R2m for the person's release.

The Gauteng Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the people in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"Information was received of a person who was allegedly kidnapped by persons who purported that they worked for the Hawks and were looking for the victim [for] a money laundering case," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said. "The suspects are alleged to have demanded R2 million in order to release the victim."

Mogale said the information was sent to officers in the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Gauteng.

The six people, aged 32 to 48, were then arrested and the victim was able to positively identify the kidnappers, including a sergeant and a constable, according to the Hawks.

READ | Pretoria cops nabbed for human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion

They are expected to appear in court on 23 March.

National Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya lauded the unit for their swift action and warned those who intent on tarnishing the image of the directorate to beware.

"Members of the public should also note that law enforcement officials do not require any payment to do their job..." Lebeya added.

