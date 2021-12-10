Two Gauteng men arrested for allegedly trying to sell lion's head for R350K in the North West

A police sting operation has led to the arrest of two Gauteng men who allegedly tried to sell a lion's head in the North West.

The men were arrested after a police agent intercepted their plan.

They were allegedly looking for a traditional healer to buy the animal's head for R350 000.

Two Gauteng men, aged 54 and 62, have been caught allegedly trying to sell a lion's head in Zeerust in the North West.



North West Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said: "They were looking for a traditional healer to buy the lion head for R350 000. A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at [a] Shell garage in Zeerust.

"The animal's head was found wrapped [in] refuge bags inside a vehicle and was seized for further investigation. We don't know where the animal was killed and where the rest of its body is."

He said the Mahikeng-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the Lehurutshe K9, the Zeerust Stock Theft Unit and officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment were involved in the arrest.

A preliminary Hawks investigation revealed that the men were from Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Nkwalase added that they would investigate where and when the animal was beheaded.

The Hawks are also investigating whether the men were linked to animal poaching.



The men were expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court for the alleged contravention of the national Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 (Nemba).

