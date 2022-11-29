Two girls drown in hotel pool in Durban

Two girls drowned in a pool at a Durban hotel on Tuesday afternoon.



Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they responded to a call of a double drowning at the hotel in South Beach.



"On arrival, a five and nine-year-old female were found in a state of cardiac arrest. Resuscitation efforts and several advanced life support intervention methods were exhausted for over an hour," said Van Reenen.



He added that the efforts by the paramedics were unsuccessful, and the girls were declared dead on the scene.



