32m ago

add bookmark

Two GroundUp reporters hijacked, robbed in Philippi

accreditation
James Stent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Many police vehicles were parked outside Nyanga Police Station on Friday afternoon.
Many police vehicles were parked outside Nyanga Police Station on Friday afternoon.
James Stent

Two GroundUp reporters were hijacked and robbed in Philippi, Cape Town, on Friday, at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Amsterdam Street.

Ashraf Hendricks and Mary-Anne Gontsana were caught in traffic returning to GroundUp's offices after covering the Phefumla Annual Festival, an arts event in the streets outside Philippi Village, when three young men forced their way into Hendricks' car. Two men targeted Hendricks, and the other Gontsana.

Hendricks was punched in the face and both reporters forced out the car. The hijackers seized the vehicle, and drove off. Hendricks and Gontsana's cellphones and wallets were stolen, as was Hendricks' camera gear. His clothes were torn.

Left with no money, they sought help from nearby bystanders. They were given a lift to Nyanga police station by a Good Samaritan who had witnessed the attack. On arriving at the police station, the reporters called GroundUp's offices, and two other GroundUp employees went to collect them.

While at the station, Hendricks and Gontsana were told there had been three hijackings in the area that day. They saw an Uber driver, head bleeding and shoeless, giving his statement - a requested ride had turned out to be an ambush.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape cop in court over robbing loan shark of 98 cards, cash and kidnapping her brothers

Earlier in the day, Hendricks and Gontsana were advised to take a different route home, as there had been many hijackings in the area this week. Unfortunately, that way also turned out to be unsafe.

While they were giving their statements, another person arrived at the station to report they too had been hijacked. The police officer taking this statement told this driver "they definitely have a target for today".

GroundUp asked the constable, who was taking the statements, if we could make copies. This request was denied. We then asked the constable to speak to the station commander. However, we were told he was unavailable, as he was at the mall. Fortunately another officer told the constable "the complainant has a right to a copy of their statement" and we were allowed to proceed to take photos of the statements.

A curious police officer at the station asked Gontsana where the hijacking occurred. She described the location, to which he replied: "Ah, you don't stop at those robots."

Outside the police station, GroundUp counted at least 20 police vehicles, most designated as visible policing, empty and idle in the parking lot and surrounding streets. Inside, police were coming and going with almost no sense of urgency. The roads around the police station were chaotic.

No case number was forthcoming. We were told the police station's computer system was offline, apparently due to load shedding.

When Gontsana called her bank to cancel her cards, she was told they had already been used to buy items at a nearby Spar, liquor store, and other shops.

At 16:00, an officer at Nyanga police station called Hendricks to say they had found his car on Bram Fischer Road with its windows smashed and battery removed.

Hendricks and Gontsana were both shaken, but did not suffer serious injury. They will receive counselling.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
41% - 4948 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
45% - 5458 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
14% - 1628 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,745.58
+0.3%
Silver
19.33
+0.5%
Palladium
2,170.00
+8.0%
Platinum
904.54
+3.0%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

7h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo