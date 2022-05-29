1h ago

Two Hawks officers arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to traditional healer

Tebogo Monama
Two Hawks officers have been arrested.
Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The Hawks arrested two of their own, for allegedly giving a Soshanguve traditional healer state ammunition.
  • One officer was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition; the other for defeating the ends of justice. 
  • The pair, along with the traditional healer, will appear in court on Monday.  

Two Hawks officers and a traditional healer are behind bars after their arrest during a sting operation for alleged theft and possession and dealing in ammunition.

The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, are based at the national headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Pretoria, police said in a statement.

The team executed a sting operation after receiving information that the lieutenant-colonel, who works in the supply chain division,  planned to deliver SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer in Soshanguve, according to spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.  

"The female traditional healer, 43, was subsequently arrested at her place of residence in Soshanguve on 27 May after an exchange was made. She was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property following the seizure of other items suspected to belong to the state," said Mbambo.

ALSO READ | Two dead, two injured as gunmen storm Limpopo hairdressing salon

Mbambo said further investigation led to the arrest of the female lieutenant-colonel, who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition. The female captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she tried to conceal evidence in the matter.

On Monday, the traditional healer is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court.

The two officers will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on the same day.

"We expect all our members to be beyond reproach and will ensure that the alleged culprits face the full might of the law. We shall continue to act without fear or favour, regardless of the status of those who transgress the law," said Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.


Read more on:
hawkssoshanguvepretoriacrimetheft
