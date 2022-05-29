Two Hawks officers arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to traditional healer

The Hawks arrested two of their own, for allegedly giving a Soshanguve traditional healer state ammunition.

One officer was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition; the other for defeating the ends of justice.

The pair, along with the traditional healer, will appear in court on Monday.

Two Hawks officers and a traditional healer are behind bars after their arrest during a sting operation for alleged theft and possession and dealing in ammunition.

The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, are based at the national headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Pretoria, police said in a statement.

The team executed a sting operation after receiving information that the lieutenant-colonel, who works in the supply chain division, planned to deliver SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer in Soshanguve, according to spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.