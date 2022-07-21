19m ago

add bookmark

Two health dept officials demoted over Digital Vibes scandal, a third resigns

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health department acting director-general Anban Pillay has been demoted after he was implicated in the controversial Digital Vibes scandal.
Health department acting director-general Anban Pillay has been demoted after he was implicated in the controversial Digital Vibes scandal.
Russell Roberts, Gallo Images, Financial Mail
  • Disciplinary proceedings of three health officials implicated in allegations related to the awarding of a communications tender, have been concluded.
  • The health department said two implicated officials will receive final written warnings and demotions.
  • A third official has resigned.

Two senior health department officials implicated in allegations relating to a R150 million communications tender are being demoted - and a third has resigned.

Dr Anban Pillay, Popo Maja and Shireen Pardesi were suspended last year, and an independent senior counsel was appointed to preside over their disciplinary hearings.

The disciplinary hearings were concluded, the health department said on Thursday.

READ | Digital Vibes scandal: 'The investigation is at a very advanced stage' - Hawks

The presiding officer found that Pillay was guilty of one of the four charges he faced, and gave him a final written warning that's valid for 15 months. He was suspended without pay for three months, and the suspension will be followed by a salary level demotion for 12 months.

Maja was found guilty of two of the four charges he faced. He will receive a final written warning that's valid for 12 months. He will also get a salary level demotion for a period of 12 months.

Pardesi was found guilty of one of the two charges against her. She asked to be allowed to resign, to which the parties agreed.

The presiding officer said "all those charged were first-time offenders, and there was no evidence... that they benefitted from the transactions".

Digital Vibes was contracted for communications relating to the country's National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, and the work was later expanded to include communications on Covid-19, News24 previously reported.

It is alleged that the communications contract was irregularly awarded to associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In April, Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests cleared Mkhize of allegations that he benefitted from the awarding of the tender.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthdigital vibescorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2426 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6686 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2494 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.35
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,695.06
-0.1%
Silver
18.50
-1.0%
Palladium
1,864.14
+0.0%
Platinum
869.62
+1.0%
Brent Crude
106.92
-0.4%
Top 40
61,285
-0.2%
All Share
67,582
-0.1%
Resource 10
57,917
-2.9%
Industrial 25
85,406
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,253
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo