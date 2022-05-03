1h ago

Two held after Cape Town post office robbery where four were injured during shootout


Marvin Charles
Two armed men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a post office.
Two armed men were arrested for allegedly robbing a post office in Eerste River, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Four people were wounded during a mass shootout between the suspects and police.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, police from Kleinvlei Crime Prevention Unit responded to a complaint of a business robbery in Strand Road at midday.

ALSO READ | Woman crawls to taxi rank for help after being raped, stabbed, left for dead in Johannesburg south

"According to reports, unknown males entered the post office, demanding cash. When the police officers arrived at the scene, a shootout between the suspects and the police followed," he said. 

Swartbooi said two men, aged 76 and 40, and a woman, aged 40, were shot and wounded. A 30-year-old police constable was also shot.

They were transported to nearby hospitals. Police said the suspects fled the scene. 

Later on Tuesday afternoon, both men, aged 21, were arrested and detained and found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of money, moments after the business robbery in Eerste River.

"Once charged, the duo are expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's court on charges of attempted murder, attack on police, business robbery," he said.  


