Two in court after 39 human trafficking victims, including small children rescued in Mpumalanga

Thirty-nine victims of human trafficking have been rescued from a farm in Belfast in Mpumalanga.

The victims include seven women, nine children under the age of five and 23 men.

The Hawks said information gathered at the scene indicated that the modus operandi entailed the victims being brought into South Africa in a taxi from Mozambique to Lydenburg where the son of the farm owner and one trafficker allegedly met the taxi driver, and then paid for the victims.

The victims were then brought to a farm as labourers.

Officers arrested two suspects, Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriele Bernardo Guambe, 32, on Friday for human trafficking.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the pair made a brief appearance in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of human trafficking.

The matter was postponed to 27 July for further investigation and for the men to get legal representation.

Both accused have been remanded in custody, Mogale said.

Mogale added that the victims would be kept at a place of safety in Witbank.

