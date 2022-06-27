46m ago

add bookmark

Two in court after 39 human trafficking victims, including small children rescued in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thirty-nine victims of human trafficking have been rescued.
Thirty-nine victims of human trafficking have been rescued.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • The Hawks have cracked open a human trafficking ring operating in Mpumalanga.
  • Thirty-nine victims were rescued from a farm in Belfast.
  • The victims included women and children.

Thirty-nine victims of human trafficking have been rescued from a farm in Belfast in Mpumalanga.

The victims include seven women, nine children under the age of five and 23 men.

The Hawks said information gathered at the scene indicated that the modus operandi entailed the victims being brought into South Africa in a taxi from Mozambique to Lydenburg where the son of the farm owner and one trafficker allegedly met the taxi driver, and then paid for the victims.

The victims were then brought to a farm as labourers.

Officers arrested two suspects, Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriele Bernardo Guambe, 32, on Friday for human trafficking.

ALSO READ | More victims come forward in Gauteng child sex ring case allegedly involving advocate Paul Kennedy

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the pair made a brief appearance in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of human trafficking.

The matter was postponed to 27 July for further investigation and for the men to get legal representation.

Both accused have been remanded in custody, Mogale said.

Mogale added that the victims would be kept at a place of safety in Witbank.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 3914 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1982 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 3506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.46
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,824.62
-0.2%
Silver
21.14
-0.0%
Palladium
1,877.00
-0.2%
Platinum
910.64
-0.1%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,525
+2.6%
All Share
67,827
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,489
+1.7%
Industrial 25
80,203
+4.7%
Financial 15
15,428
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo