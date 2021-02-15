1h ago

Two in court for allegedly trying to sell a rhino horn

Malibongwe Dayimani
Keanon Tereblanche, 27, and Jeremy Perring, 36, appeared at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.
Supplied
  • Jeremy Perring and Keanon Tereblanche appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested at a beachfront restaurant with a rhino horn on Friday.
  • The Hawks received information about a man seeking a buyer for the horn.
  • Undercover Hawks agents set a trap at a restaurant, pretending to be interested buyers of the horn. 

Two men allegedly desperately trying to find a buyer for a rhino horn appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Jeremy Perring, 36, and Keanon Tereblanche, 27, were arrested at a beachfront restaurant in possession of a rhino horn on Friday.

The two were each released on R3 000 bail and the case has been postponed to 29 April.   

The pair were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for possession of the horn, and for being in possession of suspected stolen property. 

The Hawks set up the sting at Something Good restaurant on Port Elizabeth's Marine Drive in Summerstrand.

“It is alleged that on 12 February 2021, an operation was conducted after a [sic] information about a man who wanted to sell a rhino horn was received. The set-up deal was conducted in a restaurant at the Port Elizabeth Beachfront which led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a rhino horn as well as two vehicles,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

