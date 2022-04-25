Two in court in connection with protest murder in Soweto

Two people appeared in court in connection with the protest murder in Soweto.

The matter was postponed to 4 May, for legal representation.

Kgomotso Diale died during a clash between a group of Pimville residents and residents of the nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement.

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Kgomotso Diale, who was recently shot and killed at Chicken Farm informal settlement, appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, will remain in custody until 4 May for legal representation, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The men were charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mjonondwane said the second murder charge stems from the death of an alleged co-accomplice.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) acted on information about the whereabouts of suspects that were allegedly involved in the Chicken Farm shooting.

"Upon arrival at a house in Dlamini, Soweto, police proceeded to the backyard room and knocked on the door," she said.

"Upon entering, one of the suspects opened fire, and the police retaliated. One suspect died, and two were placed under arrest, with police seizing two firearms and ammunition."

Diale, 34, died during a clash between a group of Pimville residents and residents of the nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement last Monday.

According to Mjonondwane, the residents went to Chicken Farm to seek leads after their area was plunged into darkness as a result of suspected cable theft.

"Allegations are that three males alighted from a vehicle, armed with rifles and started shooting at the Pimville residents. Diale and four other people were injured, with Diale succumbing to the gunshot wounds," she added.



