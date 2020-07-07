53m ago

Two in court, police question another in human body parts case

Azarrah Karrim
  • A man in Nelspruit has been taken in for questions regarding a case of possession of human body parts.
  • According to the police, two others have been remanded after they were found in possession of a leg, placenta and a knee.
  • The police investigation continues to find out where the body parts came from.

A 41-year-old man in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga was taken in for questioning on Monday in a case of possession of human body parts, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Two other suspects, 45-year-old Jabulani Sam Mnguni and 49-year-old Pascal Mandla Gininda also appeared in the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court on Monday for the same crime, spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

The two were arrested on Sunday in Elukwatini after police discovered a leg, placenta and a knee in their possession.

READ | Former state pathologist gets 10 year sentence for stealing body parts

"Their arrest spirals from an intelligence driven operation which prompted police to follow up on an information regarding a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini with two occupants conveying human body parts," Hlathi said.

He added: "The suspects' vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police thoroughly searched it and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which was separately collected from a certain house."

ALSO READ | Four arrested for stoning to death off-duty Cape Town police officer

Hlathi said the police's discovery sparked investigation and police are following the "trail of events" to find out where the body is from.

The two suspects were remanded pending a bail application on 15 July.

