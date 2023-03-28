Two injured after light aircraft crashes in Cape Town

Two people were injured on Tuesday morning after a light aircraft crashed at the Waste Management Plant on Botfontein Road in Kraaifontein.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft had taken off from Cape Town International Airport before it crashed.

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the authority was informed by the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) that a Piper Cherokee PA-28A aircraft was in an accident.

"There were two occupants onboard, both sustaining serious injuries. The aircraft also suffered substantial damage," Majola said.

Photo Supplied

According to Majola, the AIID sent investigators to the scene to collect evidence and gather information to assist in defining the size and scope of the investigation.

Security company Titanium Securitas said when they arrived on the scene, they found two pilots, aged 25 and 31, outside the aircraft.

One sustained serious injuries, and the other sustained moderate injuries.

Titanium spokesperson Kobus Kotze said:

Both patients were stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics. One patient was flown to a level one trauma centre by Air Mercy Service (AMS), and the other patient was transported via road to the appropriate facility.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Kraaifontein police were investigating.



