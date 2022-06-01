1h ago

WATCH | Two injured after light aircraft crashes on busy road near Stellenbosch

Iavan Pijoos
Two men were injured on Wednesday after their light aircraft crashed on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics, the Western Cape Fire Department and Metro Rescue arrived on the scene, they found the wrecked aircraft in the middle of the busy road.

He said two men had been spotted sitting near the aircraft. One had sustained serious injuries, while the second man's injuries were minor.

They were treated on the scene and taken to Mediclinic Stellenbosch.

No deaths were reported.

"This incident's details are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

