WATCH | Two injured after light aircraft crashes on busy road near Stellenbosch





Two men were injured on Wednesday after their light aircraft crashed on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics, the Western Cape Fire Department and Metro Rescue arrived on the scene, they found the wrecked aircraft in the middle of the busy road.

He said two men had been spotted sitting near the aircraft. One had sustained serious injuries, while the second man's injuries were minor.

They were treated on the scene and taken to Mediclinic Stellenbosch.

No deaths were reported.

"This incident's details are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

FIRGROVE..From Stellenbosch to Somerset West

Plane landed on R44 Winery Road. Two pilots safe. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/agdj19JaPL — HASHTAG SA UNITE (@HashtagUnite) June 1, 2022

On scene. Winelands plane crash R44 and Winery Road. pic.twitter.com/GQUK8KH1Xh — Marty (@MartsaysP) June 1, 2022