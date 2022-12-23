21m ago

add bookmark

Two Jukskei River victims buried, 3-month-old still missing

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three-year-old Elihle Renqe.
Three-year-old Elihle Renqe.
Supplied
  • Sheila Renqe and her three-year-old grandson, Elihle Renqe, were buried in Soweto on Friday. 
  • The two were among congregants who were swept away by flash floods during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River on 3 December. 
  • Three-month-old Snenhlanhla Renqe is still missing. 

A Gauteng family has buried two relatives who drowned in the Jukskei River while holding hope authorities would find their still-missing three-month-old baby. 

Grandmother Sheila Renqe and three-year-old Elihle Renqe died when they were swept away by the Jukskei River on 3 December during a baptism ceremony. They were buried in Soweto on Friday.

Three-month-old baby Snenhlanhla Renqe is still missing. Her mother, Zikhona Renqe, survived the incident. 

Fifteen bodies have since been recovered. The pastor, Kind Mvundla, survived after he was rescued by congregants. 

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Sheila's sister, Elizabeth Mokoarenqe, said the family had suffered an enormous loss.

READ | Jukskei drownings: Pastor who led baptism at river has not been arrested, say police

"The person we are going to bury here today is my sister. We are hurt by what has happened; we do not even know what to do as a family. I was even worse because I couldn't even breathe. As a family, we are hurt and broken. We don't wish this upon anyone," Mokoarenqe added. 

She said the deaths were a shock to them as they were unexpected. 

Sheila Renqe were buried on Friday in Soweto.
Sheila Renqe was buried on Friday in Soweto.
Supplied supplied

"We often see these things happen to others. Now that it has hit us, we understand that yes, indeed, this really does happen."

The family delayed the funeral hoping authorities would locate Snenhlanhla. 

Mokoarenqe said: 

It's painful that today we will only bury two people as the three-month-old baby has not been found. Nobody is telling us what is happening. At this point, we ask that they [the rescue team] do their best to find the baby so she can be buried along with her grandmother.

She added the family still needed answers from the priest who led the baptism. He has been missing since the incident. 

"We need the pastor to give us a clue of what happened. We want to know what happened by the river and what happened to the child. He is the one who has the answers."  

Gauteng police said an inquest docket was opened.

READ | Storm damage: Joburg still waiting on a response to its intention to declare local state of disaster

"The pastor was found four days after the incident and police obtained a statement from him. Once the investigations are completed, the docket will be taken to the inquest court for a decision," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services said the search for Snenhlanhla had resumed on Wednesday. 

"As you would remember, we said we would resume the search after four or five days to allow for the water levels to subside. This was done to allow for our team to access the strainers," City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskind mavundlagautengjohannesburgfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4490 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 225 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4964 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.09
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,797.99
+0.3%
Silver
23.73
+0.7%
Palladium
1,695.00
+0.6%
Platinum
1,012.50
+3.1%
Brent Crude
80.98
-1.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo