Two killed, 64 displaced after blaze rips through Cape Town informal settlement

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Two people died in a fire in Diep River, Cape Town.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Two people died when a fire gutted Cape Town informal settlement Die Gatjie.
  • After the blaze destroyed 15 shacks, 64 people were left homeless.
  • Firefighters ultimately extinguished the inferno.   

Two people died and 64 others were displaced when 15 shacks were gutted at Die Gatjie in Diep River, Cape Town.

The blaze tore through the informal settlement on Saturday morning.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said fire services received the call at 07:26 and responded.

About 40 firefighters from Constantia, Wynberg, Lakeside, Ottery, Mitchells Plain and Roeland Street were dispatched. 

"Three water jets and one fog jet were used to extinguish the inferno. A total of 15 structures were destroyed. About 64 people were displaced. Sadly, an adult male and female perished," said Smith.

READ | 3 adults, 2 children die in Cape Town shack fire 

He said disaster risk management was at the scene to consider relief efforts and assist families with immediate requirements.

Requests for assistance have already been forwarded to the provincial human settlements department.

"With the winter cold now settling in, many turn to open flame fires for warmth. With residential and informal settlement fires increasing at around 10% annually, we implore all residents to exercise extreme caution this winter. 

"Never leave an open flame fire unattended and always ensure any fires are made away from surrounding materials that could easily ignite," said Smith.



