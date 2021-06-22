Two killed during attempted robbery in parking area of Cape Town clinic

Two alleged robbers were killed in an attack on tarring contractors at Gugulethu Clinic in Cape Town.

Police said the two men used guns when attempting to steal the contractors' cellphones and wallets.

One of the contractors fired at the robbers with a licensed firearm.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the contractors were held at gunpoint around 10:00 on Tuesday morning at a construction site opposite Gugulethu Mall.

"One of the victims allegedly fired shots at the suspects with his licensed firearm [and] fatally wounded both," said Swartbooi.

A firearm recovered on the scene will be sent for ballistics testing, and police are investigating a business robbery.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said the Gugulethu Clinic's parking area was being tarred at the time of the attempted robbery.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent attacks on contractors, paramedics and firefighters in some of the suburbs east of Cape Town.



Badroodien said there had already been incidents at Weltevreden Valley Clinic, Crossroads 1 and Mzamomhle Clinic.

"Our health staff have become the targets of hijackings, robbery and abuse," he said.

"It is appalling that the lives of the very people, who serve our communities, and who have stayed standing amidst a pandemic, are disregarded."

Some of the incidents include: - The torching of a R3.5 million excavator at a bulk water treatment project in Khayelitsha in March; - A Cape Town crew supervisor and his colleagues were shot at while fixing a sewer pipe in Samora Machel in April; - In December 2020, a Cape Town paramedic was shot while driving a patient to hospital in Mitchells Plain at 03:00 on Tuesday morning. He survived because he wore a bulletproof vest for the call-out.

Badroodien said the elderly, the ill, and mothers and babies who needed life-saving medication, had been deprived of services while the scene was cordoned off.



Patients could access services at the Vuyani and Masincendane Clinics for their healthcare needs.

"I call upon all residents to help protect the facility and our staff members who deliver critical services. As we enter our third wave, it is crucial that residents are able to access healthcare services closest to them," he said.