Two killed, one injured while on their way to work in shooting in Cape Town

Two airport staff have been killed, while another has been injured in a shooting in Montana.

It's alleged the group was on their way to work when they came under attack.

According to the Montana ward councillor, reports suggest that the victims were followed from Gugulethu and shot in Montana.

According to the police, a 47-year-old woman and a man, 42, were shot dead, while a 54-year-old woman was injured at around 13:20 at Pallotti Road, Montana, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

After the shooting, the unknown suspects fled the scene, and are yet to be arrested.

Montana ward councillor Theresa Thompson said shootings were not prevalent in the Montana area.

"From the reports that we have, it seems like the three people who were on their way to work were targeted all the way from Gugulethu," she said.

Thompson added that the victims were not people from the Montana area.

Expressing her shock about the shooting, Thompson said that she was appalled that women were also shot at a time when the country was celebrating 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

"This has to come to a stop, our societies need to come together and work against the brutal violence targeted at women," Thompson added.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder.