1h ago

add bookmark

Two killed, one injured while on their way to work in shooting in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two were killed in Cape Town.
Two were killed in Cape Town.
YorVen, Gallo Images, Getty Images
  • Two airport staff have been killed, while another has been injured in a shooting in Montana.
  • It's alleged the group was on their way to work when they came under attack.
  • According to the Montana ward councillor, reports suggest that the victims were followed from Gugulethu and shot in Montana.

Two airport staff have been killed and another was rushed to hospital after the car they were travelling in came under attack on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 47-year-old woman and a man, 42, were shot dead, while a 54-year-old woman was injured at around 13:20 at Pallotti Road, Montana, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

READ | Cop shot dead in dramatic armed robbery at Sandton traffic intersection

After the shooting, the unknown suspects fled the scene, and are yet to be arrested.

Montana ward councillor Theresa Thompson said shootings were not prevalent in the Montana area.

"From the reports that we have, it seems like the three people who were on their way to work were targeted all the way from Gugulethu," she said.

Thompson added that the victims were not people from the Montana area.

Expressing her shock about the shooting, Thompson said that she was appalled that women were also shot at a time when the country was celebrating 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

"This has to come to a stop, our societies need to come together and work against the brutal violence targeted at women," Thompson added.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 683 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
40% - 902 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 655 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

5h ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.11
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,782.96
+0.4%
Silver
22.17
+1.0%
Palladium
1,755.50
-3.2%
Platinum
943.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo