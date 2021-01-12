48m ago

add bookmark

Two KZN matric exam markers die after contracting Covid-19

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.
@kzngov, Twitter
  • Two KwaZulu-Natal matric markers have died after contracting Covid-19.
  • However, marking centres around the province remain safe, Premier Sihle Zikalala said.
  • He said 110 markers who withdrew were all replaced.

Two matric markers in KwaZulu-Natal have died after testing positive for Covid-19, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Tuesday.

"We were also informed of the sad news of the passing of two markers. [A day after] they arrived, they complained of health issues and were taken to hospital and they then passed on," he told media.

He was on a visit to assess the marking process at the Umlazi Comtech marking centre, south of Durban.

Zikalala said it was unclear where they contracted the virus, but said the facilities and staff were safe.

READ | Covid-19 in KZN: The numbers will go down, but I can't say if we hit our peak - Health MEC

"We send our condolences to their families because we have to take that responsibility because they had arrived in the marking centre. Whether they left home sick or not is neither here nor there. These are educators who work with the department and we are committed to keeping them and pupils safe," he said.

Social distancing, replacing markers

Zikalala said that in KZN there were 730 markers distributed and allocated to 30 centres across the province.

"In each class you have at least 12 to 18 markers and ordinarily the class would be taking more than 30 people.

"We are grateful and want to thank the department that even though we are accommodated here in the centres, the accommodation is provided in a manner to abide by safety regulations."

Zikalala said they were committed to protecting pupils and teachers.

"Ours is to ensure we protect the future of the learners, but equally [to] protect the lives of all those that are marking. We know that initially there were 8 730 who were registered and enrolled to mark, about 110 withdrew, but they were all replaced."

'People are to blame for the surge'

The premier also commented on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Monday night speech, saying the extension of Level 3 lockdown was meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"We believe the regulations applied by the president are equally meant to balance livelihood with saving the lives of our people."

He blamed the surge on people not following protocols.

"The surge is escalating because we, as ordinary people, should take the blame. We don't follow precautionary measures that are in place. If there are funerals, we would want to follow rituals and that contributes to the spread.

"During funerals, some are attended by more than 50 people and that is not in line with the protocols."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalalakwazulu-natalumlazicoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3386 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3405 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.72
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.77)
Gold
1855.77
(+0.49)
Silver
25.28
(+1.04)
Platinum
1066.00
(+1.86)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2377.01
(+0.92)
All Share
63567.67
(-0.30)
Top 40
58515.97
(-0.34)
Financial 15
12165.35
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
82728.98
(-0.35)
Resource 10
64593.37
(-0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo