Two KZN police stations close due to positive Covid-19 cases

Kaveel Singh
South African Police Service.
South African Police Service.
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Two KZN police stations have been closed after four officers tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Both police stations are being decontaminated.
  • Alternative sites close to the police stations are being used to offer services to the public.

Two KwaZulu-Natal police stations have closed after four police officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two officers at the Vryheid police station and two at the Umbilo police station in Durban were infected.

"There are two members that tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (Tuesday) at Vryheid. The station is closed for decontamination and those police officers who came into contact with the affected officers have been directed to undergo testing as a precaution."

Naicker said services in the remote area would continue.

"Police vehicles are...at the entrance of the police station to direct the community to the library hall that will be used as a mobile community service centre. The hall is situated on the corner of High and Mark Streets."

READ | Chatsworth Police Station closes due to Covid-19

He advised the public to contact the station commander, Colonel Bhekuyise Ndlovu, on 082 419 8053 "should there be any challenges".

Naicker added that the two Umbilo officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

"The detectives' offices will be used as a mobile community service centre while the decontamination process takes place today. The detectives' offices are situated at number 21 Canada Road, Umbilo and contact details are 031 319 5100. The community service centre will be operating as normal from tomorrow."

He added that reports of infections at Inanda police station were untrue.

"There is no case of infection at Inanda SAPS."

News24 reported on Tuesday that the Charl Cilliers police station in Mpumalanga was closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The station, the third in the province to register a case of Covid-19, was also operating from temporary offices at the nearby multi-purpose centre premises.

