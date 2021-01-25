Two life sentences for Eastern Cape man who raped two girls aged 9 and 11

An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping two girls - aged 9 and 11 - and assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Peddie in September 2018.

District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the conviction of Xola Mayedwa, 35, by the Bhisho High Court on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Mayedwa was arrested shortly after the incidents and appeared at the Peddie Magistrate's Court. He was denied bail and appeared several times and the case was transferred to the Bhisho High Court in June 2019.

He was found guilty in October 2020 and sentenced to two life terms for rape and 30 days' imprisonment for assault on Thursday.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the detectives for their role in helping to secure the conviction.



