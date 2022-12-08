48m ago

Two life sentences for man who said evil spirits told him to kill 6-year-old girl

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
A man has been handed two life sentences.
Jena Ardell, Getty Images
  • A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Maboloka, North West.
  • The court heard that after raping the girl, the man strangled her and burnt her body.
  • He has been sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 10 years.

A 31-year-old man who kidnapped, raped and strangled a 6-year-old girl has been handed two life sentences after the Gauteng High Court rejected his claims that "evil spirits" told him to commit the murder.

Moses Makoso was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday after pleading guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victim, her brother and a friend had gone to the bush in Maboloka, North West, near Makoso's house, to get traditional cucumbers.

After spotting the three children, Makoso called them to his house.

"He then instructed the brother and the friend to go back home to wear shoes (sic). He promised to give them fish on their return," NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

"The two boys left, and he then led the little girl back to the bushes, where he raped and strangled her to death and set her body alight," Mahanjana said.

When the two underage boys returned, they found no one at the house. The boys alerted the victim's aunt, who reported her missing to the police.

Residents and family members searched for the missing child and then went to Makoso's house on 30 April 2021, apprehended him and handed him over to police.

Once detained, Makoso confessed to killing the girl and burning her body.

"He then pointed out to the police where the incident occurred."

'Evil spirits'

While Makoso pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering the girl, he denied raping her.

During sentencing proceedings, Makoso claimed that when he committed the crimes, he was under the influence of drugs and that "evil spirits" told him to kill her.

"The state advocate Thembile Nyakama told the court that Makoso showed no remorse as he continued to deceive the court about what transpired that day, and he did not take the court [into his] confidence," Mahanjana said.

"Until now, it is unknown how long Makoso kept the child captured, but it is safe to say the child spent her last moments alive in intense fear before her horrific death.

"The kidnapping was for his sexual gratification. Therefore, she (the prosecutor) asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence."

The court agreed with the State that Makoso was not remorseful for his actions and found that he only wanted to be sentenced because he said he was not getting enough food at the awaiting trial cells.

"Furthermore, the only reason he killed the child was because she wanted to go home and not because of evil spirits."

The court handed Makoso two life sentences for rape and murder and an additional 10 years for kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. All the sentences will run concurrently with the one life sentence.

The court further ordered that Makoso's name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders, and he was declared unfit to own a firearm.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence as fitting in this gruesome case involving a child, especially during this period of the 16 Days of Activism [For No] Violence Against Women and Children," Mahanjana said.

"We commend the police investigating officer Sergeant Julius Nkgoeng of Letlhabile SAPS for putting together valuable evidence to help the prosecutor secure the conviction and sentence."


