Two Limpopo teens arrested for the murder of an 11-year-old boy

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old boy in Limpopo.



The teenagers, both aged 15, were arrested in Seshego outside Polokwane after the boy's body was found in Ga-Makweya village on Tuesday night.

"The young boy from the adjacent village of Ga-Mamadila was apparently lured by the suspects from the same village to go to a soccer match at the neighbouring Makweya village on Monday," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"When the victim did not return home that evening, the family reported him missing at Seshego police station the following day."

A search was launched immediately and the initial investigations led the police to the two teenagers, who were found in possession of the victim's cellphone, Mojapelo said.

Further investigations led police to the spot where the body of the 11-year-old boy was found. He was identified as Tibane Mahanyele.

The teenagers will be assessed by a probation officer. They were expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.

