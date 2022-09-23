Two men accused of rhino poaching at Kruger National Park

Two men were arrested for several charges including rhino poaching.

Two men arrested for rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park appeared at the Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday.

The men are foreign nationals who entered the country illegally, said spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.



They face charges of illegally possessing unlicensed firearms with ammunition, and rhinoceros horns and violating the Immigration Act.



Mohlala said they entered the park through the Malelane section.



Kruger Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla told News24 the search ensued after a manager heard gunshots. The men were hiding in the bushes.

Phaahla said, although it was still unclear if they were part of a syndicate or on their own, poachers often acted on the instruction of their handlers.



"One dead carcass of a white rhino was discovered close to where they were arrested," he said, adding the incident was one of the few poaching incidents at the park this year.



Mohlala said police could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the two suspects or linking them to other crimes as their investigation continued.



Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said police in the province were taking a strong stance against poachers.



"This should send a clear message to others who might consider causing injuries to the country's pride in our national parks. We previously indicated that we would never tolerate a situation where people can just illegally enter the park to poach.

"The law will have to take its course against the suspects, and we trust that the investigators working with the prosecution team will do their best to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted without fear or favour," said Manamela.



