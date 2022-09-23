39m ago

add bookmark

Two men accused of rhino poaching at Kruger National Park

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
White rhinoceros standing in the bush in Kruger National Park.
White rhinoceros standing in the bush in Kruger National Park.
Nicolas Deloche /Godong/Universal Images Group via
  • Two men were arrested for several charges including rhino poaching.
  • Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the men were foreign nationals and had entered the park and the country illegally.
  • They were found in possession of two rhino horns and unlicensed firearms with ammunition. 

Two men arrested for rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park appeared at the Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday.  

The men are foreign nationals who entered the country illegally, said spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

They face charges of illegally possessing unlicensed firearms with ammunition, and rhinoceros horns and violating the Immigration Act. 

Mohlala said they entered the park through the Malelane section. 

Kruger Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla told News24 the search ensued after a manager heard gunshots. The men were hiding in the bushes. 

READ | New team of rangers to patrol Table Mountain amid increase in crime

Phaahla said, although it was still unclear if they were part of a syndicate or on their own, poachers often acted on the instruction of their handlers. 

"One dead carcass of a white rhino was discovered close to where they were arrested," he said, adding the incident was one of the few poaching incidents at the park this year. 

Mohlala said police could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the two suspects or linking them to other crimes as their investigation continued.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said police in the province were taking a strong stance against poachers. 

"This should send a clear message to others who might consider causing injuries to the country's pride in our national parks. We previously indicated that we would never tolerate a situation where people can just illegally enter the park to poach.

"The law will have to take its course against the suspects, and we trust that the investigators working with the prosecution team will do their best to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted without fear or favour," said Manamela. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kruger national parksanparksmbombelampumalangagreencrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3947 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.51
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,643.70
-1.7%
Silver
18.84
-4.1%
Palladium
2,068.25
-4.9%
Platinum
861.75
-4.7%
Brent Crude
90.46
+0.7%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

15h ago

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

7h ago

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households

15h ago

The garden box that's generating R5k per month for poor households
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

15h ago

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo