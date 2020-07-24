Two men appear in court after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived

Two men accused of raping a Dobsonville grandmother and her granddaughter and later killing the grandmother have appeared in court.

A third suspect was killed during a house robbery in Roodepoort over the weekend.

Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, faces charges of murder, rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Two men accused of raping and killing a Dobsonville woman, and raping her granddaughter have appeared in court.

They were arrested on Wednesday.

One of the men was arrested in Mpumalanga where he had fled to, while the other suspect was one of two men assaulted by residents of Dobsonville, Soweto.

Angry residents took to the streets earlier this week to demand justice, barricading Elias Motsoaledi Road.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, said Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder, two counts of rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Their case was postponed to 4 August so they could appoint lawyers.

They remain in custody.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that in the early hours of 17 July, suspects gained access to a house in Dzana Street, Dobsonville after breaking a burglar bar and entered through the sliding door.

"One suspect who was allegedly armed with a weapon raped the 21-year-old victim while the second suspect raped and severely assaulted the 61-year-old grandmother in a separate bedroom."The grandmother was rushed to nearby Tshepo-Themba Clinic in Soweto where she was declared dead on arrival," said Peters.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests.

Peters said police established that the third suspect in the case was shot and killed during a house robbery this past weekend in Roodepoort.