1h ago

add bookmark

Two men appear in court after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived

Ntwaagae Seleka
Two men have appeared in court for rape and murder.
Two men have appeared in court for rape and murder.
iStock
  • Two men accused of raping a Dobsonville grandmother and her granddaughter and later killing the grandmother have appeared in court.
  • A third suspect was killed during a house robbery in Roodepoort over the weekend.
  • Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, faces charges of murder, rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
 

Two men accused of raping and killing a Dobsonville woman, and raping her granddaughter have appeared in court.

They were arrested on Wednesday.

One of the men was arrested in Mpumalanga where he had fled to, while the other suspect was one of two men assaulted by residents of Dobsonville, Soweto.

Angry residents took to the streets earlier this week to demand justice, barricading Elias Motsoaledi Road.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, said Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder,  two counts of rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Their case was postponed to 4 August so they could appoint lawyers.

They remain in custody.

READ | Dobsonville residents demand arrests after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that in the early hours of 17 July, suspects gained access to a house in Dzana Street, Dobsonville after breaking a burglar bar and entered through the sliding door.

"One suspect who was allegedly armed with a weapon raped the 21-year-old victim while the second suspect raped and severely assaulted the 61-year-old grandmother in a separate bedroom."The grandmother was rushed to nearby Tshepo-Themba Clinic in Soweto where she was declared dead on arrival," said Peters.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests.

Peters said police established that the third suspect in the case was shot and killed during a house robbery this past weekend in Roodepoort.

Related Links
Cops arrest two people for rape and murder of woman, 61, and rape of her granddaughter
Suspect in court for allegedly killing and dumping body of unknown woman in Dobsonville
14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl found raped and murdered after failing to return from shop
Read more on:
johannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6041 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3870 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

7h ago

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.62)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.11)
Gold
1899.68
(+0.89)
Silver
22.67
(+0.62)
Platinum
914.99
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2210.00
(+3.63)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo