2h ago

add bookmark

Two men appear in court in connection with R26m Standard Bank fraud

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michael Sayers and Ashley Michael Youngman have appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with several co-accused in connection with fraud.
Michael Sayers and Ashley Michael Youngman have appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with several co-accused in connection with fraud.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022.

Two men have handed themselves over to the Hawks in connection with fraud allegations involving R26 million.

Michael Sayers, 53, and Ashley Michael Youngman, 35, who join seven other accused in the case, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

It is alleged that the accused illegally accessed the bank accounts of three Standard Bank clients in November and December 2021.

"Several transfers were then made from the three victims' accounts without their knowledge. As a result, Standard Bank was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R26 million.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation," Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo said.

READ: SILENCED | Tender loving pair: Hawks circle over married couple who scored R30m from Tembisa Hospital

The seven co-accused are former bank employees Kelebogile Tlhatlosi, 27, and Gotshawanetse Mmoniemang Adora, 37; Brian Odora, 36; Ellen Mahlulo, 46; Thokiso Marvin Mosikili, 35; Sthembiso Gerald Hleza, 32; and Boleba Albinis Lesale, 35.

They were arrested between December 2021 and October 2022, and were later released on bail of between R500 and R10 000.

Sayers and Youngman were granted R10 000 bail each.

The case has been postponed to 22 March for pre-trial proceedings in the Bloemfontein High Court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
standard bankbloemfonteinfree statefraudcrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
65% - 1037 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
14% - 219 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
21% - 335 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.44
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
914.85
-0.4%
Palladium
1,473.49
-1.2%
Gold
1,823.57
-0.7%
Silver
21.26
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,754
-0.6%
All Share
79,789
-0.6%
Resource 10
71,809
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,668
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,328
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo