Two men appear in court in connection with R26m Standard Bank fraud

Two men have handed themselves over to the Hawks in connection with fraud allegations involving R26 million.

Michael Sayers, 53, and Ashley Michael Youngman, 35, who join seven other accused in the case, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that the accused illegally accessed the bank accounts of three Standard Bank clients in November and December 2021.

"Several transfers were then made from the three victims' accounts without their knowledge. As a result, Standard Bank was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R26 million.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation," Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo said.

The seven co-accused are former bank employees Kelebogile Tlhatlosi, 27, and Gotshawanetse Mmoniemang Adora, 37; Brian Odora, 36; Ellen Mahlulo, 46; Thokiso Marvin Mosikili, 35; Sthembiso Gerald Hleza, 32; and Boleba Albinis Lesale, 35.

They were arrested between December 2021 and October 2022, and were later released on bail of between R500 and R10 000.

Sayers and Youngman were granted R10 000 bail each.

The case has been postponed to 22 March for pre-trial proceedings in the Bloemfontein High Court.