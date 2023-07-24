35m ago

Two men arrested for allegedly killing cop who responded to robbery

Constable Siyabonga Thango was shot and killed when he and fellow officers responded to robberies at several stores in Vosloorus.
  • Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Constable Siyabonga Thango. 
  • National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola ordered the immediate mobilisation of resources for the arrest of his killers.
  • The two men were arrested after a shootout on Sunday morning and one died in hospital

Two men were arrested on Sunday for the murder of an on-duty constable who was killed while responding to a robbery in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on Friday.

One of the men died in hospital after his arrest.

On Sunday morning, the team investigating the murder of 32-year-old Constable Siyabonga Thango arrested the two men after a shootout in Vosloorus. 

Thango was part of a group of crime prevention officers who responded to robberies in progress at several stores in the area.  

Commenting on what transpired at the scene of Thango's murder on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officer was wounded during a shootout between police and the suspects of the robbery he had responded to.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. 

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola ordered the immediate mobilisation of resources for the arrest of Thango's killers.

"On Sunday morning, the team followed up on information of the whereabouts of the killers, police pounced on them, and a shootout ensued in Vosloorus," he said. 

The two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and three firearms were recovered. 

The 27-year-old man later died of his injuries in hospital. 

Masemola commended the team for the swift arrests in connection with Thango's murder.

The commissioner added that those behind the attacks and killing of police officers must receive the maximum prison sentence because the killings are an attack on the state's authority.

"To Constable Thango, the South African Police Service flag does not move because the wind blows it, but because of the last breath of members like you who died protecting it. Thank you for your bravery, loyalty and sacrifices to serve and protect the people of the Republic of South Africa," he said. 

Thango had five years of service.


