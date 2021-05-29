1h ago

Two men behind bars for allegedly trying to courier heroin to the UK

Getrude Makhafola
Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to mail drugs disguised as documents to the UK.
Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to mail drugs disguised as documents to the UK.
Two men appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Friday after they allegedly tried to send a heroin shipment, disguised as documents, to the United Kingdom.

According to Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the men dropped off the package at a courier company in Edenvale on Monday.

"The consignment was destined [for] an address in the United Kingdom," Mulamu said.

The courier company called the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Germiston.

"Upon arrival and further inspection of the suspected package, the investigation team found 315 grams of suspected heroin concealed in an envelope," Mulamu said.

A suspect from Boksburg was brought in for questioning.

Later, two people, Lihle Manana, 42 and Calvin Mzoli Mpembe, 44, were arrested and detained. A VW Polo was also confiscated.

Investigators suspect the vehicle was used in the commission of the crime.

Manana and Mpembe are expected to return to court on 3 June to apply for bail.

