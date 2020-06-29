1h ago

Two men caught with illicit cigarettes worth about R300k granted bail

Ntwaagae Seleka
South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.
South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.
Getty Images
  • Two men were caught in possession of illicit cigarettes worth over R300 000.
  • They were arrested earlier this month transporting 23 boxes of the illicit cigarettes.
  • The two have been granted bail by the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

Two men, who were caught in possession of illicit cigarettes worth over R300 000, have been granted bail, Limpopo police said on Monday.

Eomrp Matthew Masal, 29, and Osamo Achico Erias, 35, were arrested on 19 June in Alldays, a small town in the province, after being caught transporting 23 boxes of illicit cigarettes. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two were arrested by police officers conducting their routine patrol.

"During the arrest, 23 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R307 441 were recovered. Police investigations are still continuing," said Ngoepe.

Masal and Erias each face a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes and were each granted bail by the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court.

They are expected back in court on 10 July.




