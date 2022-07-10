14m ago

Two men fined for dealing in and cultivating dagga plants in Durban

Lisalee Solomons
Two men have been fined for cultivating and dealing in dagga.
  • Two men have been fined for dealing in and cultivating cannabis plants.
  • The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit led the investigation since 2018.
  • A motor vehicle and three farms were forfeited to the state.

Two men convicted of dealing in and cultivating more than 2 000 cannabis plants have been fined in the Durban Regional Court.

Ryan McDermid and Domonique Peres were sentenced last week.

They had been out on bail.

McDermid, 34, was handed a R50 000 fine or three years' imprisonment and was also sentenced to five years' imprisonment, which was suspended for five years.

Peres, 34, was found guilty of dealing in cannabis and handed a fine of R20 000 or two years' imprisonment.

Three farms and a motor vehicle valued at R3.7 million were also forfeited to the state.

In a joint operation, members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Port Shepstone and law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the accused's properties in January 2018. More than 2 000 dagga plants were confiscated at various properties on the South Coast.

"The premises were set up as indoor-type cannabis grow [houses], and equipment used to cultivate and dry the plant material was confiscated. As a result, the laboratories were successfully dismantled," said police spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

